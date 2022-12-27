A suspect has appeared in court after a man was run over by a truck following an altercation

Sam Sharpe, of Brownley Road, Clipstone, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 December 2022 charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 17 January 2023.

The victim suffered life-altering injuries after the incident at a car park in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, on 23 October 2022.

A group of people had gathered in the car park and after an altercation took place the victim was struck by the truck.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely serious incident which has left a man with life-altering injuries.

“We respond robustly to any reports of violence and street disorder, and I am pleased a suspect has now been placed before the courts.”