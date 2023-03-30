A suspect has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house during an early morning raid

Officers found around 200 plants and growing equipment after executing a search warrant at the home in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, on Monday (27 March) at around 7am.

Plants were being grown in both upstairs and downstairs rooms at the property and police arrested a man who was found inside.

Irmantas Banaitas, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was later charged with the production of cannabis.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (28 March) and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 April 2023.

Police Constable Scott Loughran, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always good news when we can seize and destroy illegal drugs. This raid uncovered a large cannabis grow on a residential street, which was putting nearby homes and the people who live in them at risk.

“I am pleased we have now placed a suspect before the courts.

“Police teams acted on intelligence to carry out this investigation and I want to encourage members of the public to continue providing us with information about potential criminal activity in their community.”

All drugs and equipment have now been removed from the site.