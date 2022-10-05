Kent Police was contacted at 10.15pm on Thursday 29 September 2022 after a man was assaulted in Albion Street, opposite the junction with Harbour Street.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was taken to a local hospital with an injury consistent with a stab wound. He has since been discharged.

A suspect was arrested the same evening and a weapon recovered as part of enquiries by the East Kent Criminal Investigation Department.

Oliver Way, of St Peter’s Court, Broadstairs, has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 24-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 1 October and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 31 October.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist enquiries, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/189664/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.