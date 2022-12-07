Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Suspect Has Appeared In Court Following A Robbery At A Chemist Near Whitstable
Home BREAKING A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist near Whitstable

A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist near Whitstable

by @uknip247

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had entered the business in Faversham Road, Seasalter at 9.20am on Monday 5 December 2022 and threatened staff before stealing medication. No injuries were reported.

Officers attended and a man was later arrested.

Following enquiries by East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, Simon Wightman has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The 51-year-old, of The Broadway, Herne Bay, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 December and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police seized three imitation firearms after two men were stop-searched near a...

A former hospital worker who abused female corpses has been sentenced for...

A man has been jailed for almost 30 years after he repeatedly...

House collapse sparks evacuations as Two escapes serious injury in Hampshire

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Leysdown-on-Sea a woman in...

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when...

A man entered the premises where it is alleged he suggested to...

Investigation launched after sixty mile an hour police chase involving a BMW...

Sheppey’s Leysdown Road and Warden Bay Road have been closed after a...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an incident...

A 3km highly pathogenic avian influenza Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone for...

A date has been set for South Central Ambulance Service employees to...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"