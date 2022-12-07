A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist near Whitstable

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had entered the business in Faversham Road, Seasalter at 9.20am on Monday 5 December 2022 and threatened staff before stealing medication. No injuries were reported.

Officers attended and a man was later arrested.

Following enquiries by East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, Simon Wightman has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The 51-year-old, of The Broadway, Herne Bay, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 December and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.