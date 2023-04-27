Thursday, April 27, 2023
A suspect has been arrested after a man was pushed out of his wheelchair and onto the street

by uknip247

The victim was thrown from his chair at around 9.50am on Wednesday (26 April) at the junction of George Street and Carlton Street in Nottingham City Centre

After attending the scene and helping the stricken victim, officers carried out a search of the area and quickly located a suspect nearby.

A check of the suspect’s details then revealed that they were wanted on suspicion of another offence.

The 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He remains in custody.

Sergeant Christopher Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unacceptable attack that resulted in a man being deliberately thrown from his wheelchair and onto the street.

“It really should go without saying but there is simply no excuse for anyone to ever behave in this manner.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist our inquiries to get in touch with us straight away.”

Information can be left either by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 154 of 26 April 2023, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

