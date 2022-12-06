Tuesday, December 6, 2022
A Suspect Has Been Arrested After A Man Who Had Just Collected His Medication Was Robbed In An Underpass
The victim was threatened with a knife and punched in the face after being confronted by a man close to the Bridgeway Centre, The Meadows, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Monday 5 December 2022).

The man grabbed the victim by the neck and attempted to seize a plastic bag full of medication.

The contents of the bag fell to the floor during the altercation and the offender picked up a box of medication before running away towards Nottingham railway station.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and found a suspect matching the description of the offender in Albert Street.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty street robbery and the victim is understandably shaken up after such an unpleasant incident.

Officers responded to the robbery immediately and I am pleased they quickly caught up with a suspect.

“The force will never tolerate this sort of violence and offenders can expect a robust response to any report of a street robbery.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam footage or any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 453 of 5 December 2022.

