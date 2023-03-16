Friday, March 17, 2023
A suspect has been arrested after two constables were allegedly assaulted in Strood

by uknip247

The incident happened at 9.50pm on Wednesday 8 March 2023, after patrols were called to a disturbance in Abbey Road.

On arriving at the scene, two officers were allegedly assaulted by a man and they later went to hospital for medical attention. They have since been discharged.

The next day, a suspect was located in Chatham High Street and arrested.

Adam Warr, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was also charged with a count of racially aggravated public order in relation to a separate incident on Tuesday 7 March.

The 37-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 March and will next appear before the same court on 17 March.

