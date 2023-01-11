Wednesday, January 11, 2023
A suspect has been arrested and charged by detectives investigating a burglary

On Tuesday 3 January, a break-in was reported at a property in Valley Road, West Bridgford.

A significant amount of jewellery was stolen from inside after entry was gained through a smashed glass panel in a rear patio door.

Dean Holm, 33, is accused of burglary and driving without insurance.

Holm, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody after appearing in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on January 31.

“Burglaries of this nature are horrible offences to fall victim to and are always instigated very thoroughly,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern of Nottinghamshire Police.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly to move this case forward, and I am pleased to announce that we have charged a suspect.”

