A suspect has been arrested as part of an investigation into a burglary in Ramsgate

Between 2.30pm and 3.10pm on Saturday 12 November 2022, a property in Leopold Road was broken into and a large amount of cash was stolen.

Detectives have since been carrying out forensic investigation, as well as house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

On the morning of Friday 25 November, a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area that day to contact Kent Police.

Anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist investigators, should call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/218728/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.