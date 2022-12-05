Monday, December 5, 2022
A Suspect Has Been Arrested Following A Robbery At A Chemist Near Whitstable
Kent Police was called to a report that a man had entered the business in Faversham Road, Seasalter at 9.20am on Monday 5 December 2022 and threatened staff before stealing medication. No injuries were reported.

Officers attended the scene and a 51-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Boughton-under-Blean and a premises in Herne Bay.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that may assist officers should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/233383/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.

