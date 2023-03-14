Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a South Darenth public house

On 28 September 2022, the victim reported their business in East Hill had been targeted overnight and property, including laptop computers and charity boxes, had been stolen.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad led to the arrest of a man at Holyhead in Wales, on Friday 10 March 2023.

Dragos Stanescu, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

The 27-year-old was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

