A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of copper wiring in Horsmonden, which provides broadband and phone services to homes and businesses.

Officers tracked the movements of a suspicious car and apprehended the man within two hours of the alleged theft. Kent Police were called at 4.40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to reports of a crime in progress. A large amount of heavy-duty wiring was allegedly cut and stolen from an electrical unit on Horsmonden Road.

Patrols stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the theft in the Canterbury area around 6.15 a.m. A 25-year-old man from Margate was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of theft.