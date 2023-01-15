Sunday, January 15, 2023
A suspect has been charged after a man was seriously injured

A suspect has been charged by detectives investigating a fight inside a home that left a man seriously injured.

Officers were dispatched to Sneinton Boulevard in Sneinton at approximately 1.15am on Saturday 14 January in response to reports of a disturbance.

They discovered a victim in his twenties with serious head and shoulder injuries.

Officers discovered a suspect and arrested him after further searching the property.

Yehya Mahdi, 35, of Sneinton Boulevard, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (16 January 2022).

The victim is still in a stable condition in the hospital.

“I am pleased we have charged a suspect and hope it reassures residents in Sneinton who may have been concerned by the incident,” said Detective Sergeant Lee Cattell of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We believe it was a one-time occurrence with no wider public risk,” said the statement.

“It was extremely serious, however, and the force will never tolerate this type of violent disorder.”

