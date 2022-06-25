Officers were dispatched to reports of a disturbance in Radford’s Independent Street/Alfreton Road area around 4.30pm on Wednesday (22 June 2022).

Two men suspected of being involved were taken to the hospital.

One person was stabbed in the shoulder. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering at this time. The other person had an eye socket fracture and facial injuries.

Police arrived quickly and made two arrests after conducting investigations.

Junior Bailey, 35, of Hyson Green, has been charged with intentional wounding, affray, and possessing an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 25 June 2022).

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is still being held.

“Officers were on the scene very quickly,” said Detective Constable Sarah Gregg of Nottinghamshire Police. Violence of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and the prompt and robust response to this incident demonstrates how seriously we take such offences.

“While we have charged a suspect in connection with this incident, our investigations are ongoing. Please contact me if you witnessed what happened or if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident number 537 of 22 June 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

