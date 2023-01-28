A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within an hour of its theft from West Malling

On Wednesday 25 January 2023, a victim from Kings Hill reported the theft

of their Mercedes GLC 220 Coupe during the hours of darkness. Officers from

Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle

when they spotted the car on the M25. It was now bearing different number

plates and, when the officers indicated for the driver to stop at a layby,

it is alleged he drove off at an excessive speed.

The Mercedes is reported to have been driven in a dangerous manner until

the driver stopped in Essex and left on foot. Kent police officers searched

the area and detained a man who was taken into custody. A rucksack was also

seized from inside the car that contained number plates and a quantity of

tools.

Vilmantas Raudys, of no fixed address, was later charged by investigators

from the Tonbridge Victim Based Crime Team, with theft of a motor vehicle,

dangerous driving and driving without insurance. The 31-year-old appeared

before Medway Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded to a hearing at

Maidstone Crown Court on 23 February.