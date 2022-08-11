A suspect has appeared in court following the burglaries of two pensioners in west Kent.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, a woman in her 80s is said to have discovered an unknown man in her home near Tonbridge. She discovered that a large amount of jewellery had been stolen after he had left.

On Saturday, August 6, a second woman in her 80s received a visit from an unknown man at her home near Cranbrook. He allegedly entered the house without permission before leaving.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, a man was arrested three days later.

David Cooper, of Cinder Hill Wood, Five Wents, Tonbridge, was later charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

On Thursday, August 11, the 52-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on September 8, 2022.