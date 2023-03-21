A suspect has been charged by police after a man’s car was allegedly stolen at knifepoint

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Officers were called to Newmanley Road South in Eastwood after reports that the car had been stolen. The victim was parked on the side of the road when he was allegedly threatened with a knife and told to get out of his car. At around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, his car was driven away in the direction of Long Lane (18 March). The car was stopped by police around 3.25 a.m. the same day after officers spotted it in Heanor, Derbyshire. Anthony Fletcher, 36, was arrested and charged with robbery and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and refusing to cooperate with a preliminary test. On Monday (20 March), Fletcher, of Milward Road, Heanor, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on April 17th. Nottinghamshire Police Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher said, “Thanks to our officers, we were able to locate a stolen car and return it to its owner within a few hours.” Robbery is a terrible crime that can have long-term consequences for victims, so we’re glad we were able to charge a suspect and bring them before the courts.”

