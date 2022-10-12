Kent Police was contacted shortly before 10pm on Monday 10 October 2022 and it was reported that a 17-year-old boy had been robbed of his phone and cash in Edith Road, Westgate.

Following information provided by the victim, the stolen phone was tracked to Margate seafront, where officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of robbery.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized following the arrest and the incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

James Kiff has been charged with robbery, possession of counterfeit currency, possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and supplying cannabis.

The 19-year-old, of Alicia Avenue, Margate, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 October.

ADVERTISEMENT