A suspect has been charged in connection with a series of house burglaries and vehicle thefts being investigated by detectives

Three cars were stolen from the driveway of a property on Firs Road in Edwalton on January 7.



On 13 January, a car was stolen in Dungannon Road, Clifton, and a van was stolen from outside in Humber Road South, Beeston.

Allan Sulley, 18, is accused of four counts of burglary.

Sulley, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, was remanded in custody after appearing in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on February 16th.

“These kinds of offences are hugely upsetting for victims and are always thoroughly investigated by officers,” Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan said.

“We have been working hard to investigate a string of burglaries, and I am pleased that we have now charged a suspect.”