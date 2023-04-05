A suspect has been charged in connection with reports of stolen purses in Thanet

Kent Police received a number of calls during January and February 2023 alleging that purses had been stolen from people while out shopping or socialising across the district.

An investigation into the alleged thefts also examined similar reports received by the force in June and July 2022.

On Monday 3 April 2023, officers charged Strahil Iliev, of Athelstan Road, Margate, with ten offences in total, including the thefts of purses and bags from people in stores and other businesses:

• College Walk, Margate on 29 June.

• Marine Drive, Margate on 3 July.

• College Road, Margate on 8 July.

• Westwood Road, Broadstairs on 12 July

• Zion Place, Margate on 13 July.

• Ramsgate Road, Margate on 22 July

• Hardres Road, Ramsgate on 25 July.

• Sturry Road, Canterbury on 9 February.

• Laundry Road, Minster, on 11 February.

He was also charged with the attempted theft of a purse in Westwood Road, Broadstairs on 31 January.

The 49-year-old appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 4 April where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.