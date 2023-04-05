Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A suspect has been charged in connection with reports of stolen purses in Thanet

A suspect has been charged in connection with reports of stolen purses in Thanet

by uknip247

Kent Police received a number of calls during January and February 2023 alleging that purses had been stolen from people while out shopping or socialising across the district.

An investigation into the alleged thefts also examined similar reports received by the force in June and July 2022.

On Monday 3 April 2023, officers charged Strahil Iliev, of Athelstan Road, Margate, with ten offences in total, including the thefts of purses and bags from people in stores and other businesses:

•         College Walk, Margate on 29 June.

•         Marine Drive, Margate on 3 July.

•         College Road, Margate on 8 July.

•         Westwood Road, Broadstairs on 12 July

•         Zion Place, Margate on 13 July.

•         Ramsgate Road, Margate on 22 July

•         Hardres Road, Ramsgate on 25 July.

•         Sturry Road, Canterbury on 9 February.

•         Laundry Road, Minster, on 11 February.

He was also charged with the attempted theft of a purse in Westwood Road, Broadstairs on 31 January. 

The 49-year-old appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 4 April where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes...

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at...

The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents mainly primary heads, has voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s pay offer for teachers in England

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the...

Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide

When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Shoppers in Tunbridge Wells are reminded to keep their purses and wallets safe following a reported theft in the town centre

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More