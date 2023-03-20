Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A suspect has been charged with manslaughter after a man was assaulted and died in Strood

A suspect has been charged with manslaughter after a man was assaulted and died in Strood

by uknip247
A Suspect Has Been Charged With Manslaughter After A Man Was Assaulted And Died In Strood

Shpendi Hakili, 38, of Crofton Avenue, Glasgow, was charged on Saturday 18 March 2023 and appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

The charge relates to an incident that happened on the morning of Sunday 20 November 2022 where a man was reported to have been assaulted near Cuxton Road, Strood, and later died.

Following the incident officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation and also arrested a 45-year-old man two days after the incident. He was later released without charge.

Mr Hakili was remanded in court and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Five men have been jailed after being found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh during a ‘ride-out’ to rival gang territory

A man who subjected a woman to assaults has been sentenced to two years three months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court

A man has been jailed for drugs supply offences after he was stopped-and-searched in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year

Pair jailed for stealing 59 Ford Fiestas across the region

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years

Trailblazing devolution deal signed giving West Midlands more control over transport, skills and housing

Witnesses are sought after a pensioner was injured falling from his bike in Hoo as he attempted to avoid a car travelling on the...

Ajax vehicles on course for new delivery times

Clean-up operation begins following Forest Road, Mansfield fire

Police arrested three men after discovering a number of suspected stolen vehicles in a workshop

A pedestrian who died in a road traffic collision has been named

One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More