A suspect has been charged with manslaughter after a man was assaulted and died in Strood

Shpendi Hakili, 38, of Crofton Avenue, Glasgow, was charged on Saturday 18 March 2023 and appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

The charge relates to an incident that happened on the morning of Sunday 20 November 2022 where a man was reported to have been assaulted near Cuxton Road, Strood, and later died.

Following the incident officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation and also arrested a 45-year-old man two days after the incident. He was later released without charge.

Mr Hakili was remanded in court and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 April.