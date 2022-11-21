Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Medway Mags
Home BREAKING A suspect has been charged with multiple indecent exposures in north and west Kent

A suspect has been charged with multiple indecent exposures in north and west Kent

by @uknip247
0 comment

Medway Mags

Victims reported being approached by a man at locations in Maidstone, Gillingham and Sittingbourne, between Thursday 6 October and Thursday 17 November 2022.

On Friday 18 November, a suspect was arrested in Maidstone and taken into custody.

Two days later, Liam Ford, of no fixed address, was charged with seven counts of indecent exposure, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and outraging public decency. He was also charged with assault.

The 19-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 November, where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 December.

You may also like

Four Migrants found in rear of lorry on...

Floral tributes left at the scene of a...

Eighteen suspects are to appear before court charged...

Large crime scene in Strood after GBH attack...

Two people have died and two people have...

How to Write a Creative Essay at Time...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More