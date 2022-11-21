A suspect has been charged with multiple indecent exposures in north and west Kent

Victims reported being approached by a man at locations in Maidstone, Gillingham and Sittingbourne, between Thursday 6 October and Thursday 17 November 2022.

On Friday 18 November, a suspect was arrested in Maidstone and taken into custody.

Two days later, Liam Ford, of no fixed address, was charged with seven counts of indecent exposure, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and outraging public decency. He was also charged with assault.

The 19-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 November, where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 December.