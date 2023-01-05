Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A 36-year-old Man Is Due In Court In Connection With A Knife-point Robbery At A Shop.
Home BREAKING A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police found a group of men in a boiler room at a block of flats

A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police found a group of men in a boiler room at a block of flats

by @uknip247

Officers were called to the flats in Robin Hood Way, The Meadows, after reports that a group of men were smoking cannabis.

The men fled when police arrived but were found upstairs in a boiler room.

One suspect was found to be in possession of a knife and cannabis.

Arjum Pandya, aged 21, of Elm Close, Selby, North Yorkshire, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 27 January 2023.

Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for Nottingham South, said: “This was a good piece of police work and shows why we respond to calls as rapidly as possible.

“It is always a great result when we are able to take dangerous and potentially lethal knives off the street. Educating people about the dangers of knife crime remains a priority across Nottingham South.

“I am pleased we have charged this suspect and placed him before the courts.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Ten months after she was last seen, police have issued an appeal...

Three men are due to appear in court charged with attempted murder...

A man has been charged after police were called to reports of...

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder...

A father and son who carried out a grievous assault on a...

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty just a day after officers in...

A wanted man who was photographed in his mugshot wearing a Greggs...

Four stolen caravans were recovered after a police drone was used to...

TVX have announced Ant & Dec are marking the return of popular...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen...

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by resistive...

A terraced house is thought to have collapsed due to the use...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"