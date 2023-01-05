A suspect has been charged with possession of a knife after police found a group of men in a boiler room at a block of flats

Officers were called to the flats in Robin Hood Way, The Meadows, after reports that a group of men were smoking cannabis.

The men fled when police arrived but were found upstairs in a boiler room.

One suspect was found to be in possession of a knife and cannabis.

Arjum Pandya, aged 21, of Elm Close, Selby, North Yorkshire, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 27 January 2023.

Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for Nottingham South, said: “This was a good piece of police work and shows why we respond to calls as rapidly as possible.

“It is always a great result when we are able to take dangerous and potentially lethal knives off the street. Educating people about the dangers of knife crime remains a priority across Nottingham South.

“I am pleased we have charged this suspect and placed him before the courts.”