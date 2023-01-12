A suspect has been charged with stealing from a shop in west Kent on multiple occasions

Between August 29 and December 29, 2022, a man entered Waitrose on Sevenoaks High Street three times and stole alcohol, electronic toothbrushes, and food products worth more than £1,500. It is also claimed that he went to the supermarket twice more during the same time period, but left empty-handed when confronted by a member of staff.

A suspect was apprehended in London on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James Purnell, of Oakfield Road in Penge, was later charged with three counts of theft and five counts of violating a criminal behaviour order. On Friday, January 6, the 39-year-old appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at the same court on a date to be determined.