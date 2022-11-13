A suspect has been charged with two attempted murders following an incident in Maidstone

Kent Police was called at 12.25am on Saturday 12 November 2022, to a report that a car had struck two men in Station Road.

Police and ambulance crews attended and one of the victims was treated for head injuries. He was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Shortly after 2am, a Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by police at services on the A299 in Faversham. The occupants, three men and a woman, were arrested and taken into custody.

Anthony Deeprose, of Beecholme Drive, Ashford was charged on Sunday 13 November with two counts of attempted murder, assault by beating, failing to stop following a collision in which a person was injured, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

The 29-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 November.

Two men aged 21 and 35, also arrested in connection with the incident were bailed to return to the police station on 6 February 2023. A woman who was detained was released without charge.