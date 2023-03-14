Tuesday, March 14, 2023
A Suspect Has Been Charged With Two Attempted Murders In Swanley

On Wednesday 1 March 2023, Kent Police was called to reports that three people had been assaulted at a property near Bonney Way. Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a woman was treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds. A second woman received medical attention for a head injury and a teenage boy for a cut to his hand. All three victims were taken to the hospital and have since been discharged.

On the same day, a man who was known to the victims was arrested and taken into custody. On 10 Thursday 10 March, the Crime Prosecution Service authorised two counts of attempted murder against Gerard Parkinson. The 61-year-old, of Parkhill Road, Sidcup, Greater London, was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Mr Parkinson appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 11 March where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 7 April.

