At around 12.30am on Tuesday 7 March 2023, Kent Police received reports that windows at two shops in the village had been smashed.

A Suspect Has Been Promptly Arrested After Damage Was Caused During The Hours Of Darkness At Staplehurst Businesses

Officers were deployed to the scene and located a suspect in Station Road. It is alleged a constable was assaulted and the man was arrested and taken into custody.

Once back at the police station, it is further alleged that damage was caused to one of the cells.

Cameron Jeffery, of Vale Road, Cranbrook was later charged with three counts of criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The 19-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 March. He was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.