A suspect has been remanded in custody following reports he made threats with a weapon towards two men in separate Swale incidents

At around 8.45pm on Monday 31 October 2022, it is alleged a victim was

threatened by a man with a machete on a platform at Sheerness train station.

Later the same evening, it is reported the same suspect threatened a second

victim whilst holding a machete at Sittingbourne train station. The threats

continued as the victim left the station and ran into Mill Way.

Arrest

It is understood neither victim suffered any injury and within a few hours

of the second incident, a man was arrested in Kemsley.

Joe Tubb, of Gillingham Road, Gillingham was later charged with two counts

of affray and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

The 21-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where he was

remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.