A suspect is due in court after a laptop and bottles of alcohol were stolen during a break-in

by uknip247

Detectives launched an investigation after reports of the burglary which happened at a three-storey semi-detached house in Premier Road, Radford.

Following inquiries, a suspect was arrested on Friday (21 April 2023) in connection with the break-in which happened on 16 January 2023.

Anthony Adams, aged 45, of Radford Road, Nottingham, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 24 April 2023) charged with burglary.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force, we’re committed to driving down burglaries and preventing offences of this nature from happening in the first place.

“We know burglary can have a serious impact on victims and can shatter their confidence and feelings of safety.

“The public should rest assured though that our officers continue to work tirelessly to crack down on this type of offending, keep people safe and take offenders off our streets.”

