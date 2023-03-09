A suspect is due in court charged in connection with an armed robbery at a city centre casino

It was reported an offender, allegedly armed with a knife, entered the Grosvenor Casino in Maid Marian Way and demanded money before leaving with a quantity of cash.

Officers were quickly on scene and, within minutes, detained and arrested a suspect nearby following a brief foot chase. A quantity of cash was recovered.

The robbery happened around 9.37am yesterday (Wednesday 8 March 2023).

A cashier suffered a minor puncture wound to her hand during the incident which required hospital treatment.

Robin Simandi-Curtis, aged 26, of Sherwin Walk, Nottingham, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 9 March 2023) charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always respond quickly to serious incidents, such as robbery, and any incidents where there is an immediate threat to safety.

“The fact officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect within minutes of the incident being reported to the police just shows how committed the force is to reducing violence in our communities and protecting the public.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect who has now been brought before the courts.”