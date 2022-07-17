Officers responded quickly to Sneinton Dale, Sneinton, shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (13 July), after multiple reports of a serious assault were received from members of the public.

After suffering stab wounds, the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Miran Amir, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, and public possession of a knife/sharp pointed article. He is scheduled to appear tomorrow in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Monday 18 July 2022).

“A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on this case and these charges are a significant step in our ongoing investigation,” said Detective Constable Aiden Cook of Nottinghamshire Police.

“As in any case of serious violence, we acted quickly to investigate this incident, which resulted in the arrest and charging of a suspect.”

“I’d like to reassure people that the police department takes all incidents of weapon-enabled violence very seriously and will always do everything possible to keep people safe.”

“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing, and we’d like to ask anyone with information about what happened, including anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 539 of July 13, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.