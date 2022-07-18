Officers were called to a disturbance in Ashland Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, around 12.30 a.m. on Friday (15 July 2022).

A woman was asked to calm down by police, but she continued to yell and be abusive, so she was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.

When the woman refused to be arrested, one of the officers was punched in the eye.

Kylie Blackner, of Sutton-in-Ashland Ashfield’s Road, has been charged with common assault on an emergency worker.

The 34-year-old has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 6, 2022.

“Police officers devote their time to protecting and helping our communities, and it is deeply troubling when an officer is injured in the line of duty,” Nottinghamshire Police Sergeant Antony Coleman said.

“Fortunately, the officer is recovering well, and the force is concerned about her well-being.”

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate threatening or violent behaviour, and anyone who engages in such behaviour can expect to face prosecution.”