A suspect is due to appear in court charged with 11 thefts from shops and supermarkets

Police were called after the incidents at stores in Clifton and The Meadows between 8 and 20 March 2023.

A number of shops, including convenience stores and chemists, were targeted with numerous items stolen.

Wayne Haywood, aged 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 11 counts of theft from a shop and remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (27 March).

Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for Nottingham South, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on businesses.

“As well as arresting and charging suspects, we are also working with the courts to ban persistent offenders from our major shopping areas.

“I’d like to thank all the police teams involved for their work on this case so far and I’m pleased this suspect is now due to appear before magistrates.”