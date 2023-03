Kent Police was called at around 5.50pm on Monday 13 March 2023 to a report a woman had been robbed of her car while in Alfred Square. The victim sustained bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

Following an investigation by the Kent Crime Squad, Roger Porter, 37, of High Street, Deal, was arrested the following day and has now charged with one count of robbery.

He was remanded to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 March.