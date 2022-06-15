The charge comes after Kent Police responded to a report of a car travelling with two flat tyres in Vale Square, Ramsgate on Monday 13 June 2022, and it was suspected the driver was intoxicated.

Rebecca Huckle, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of drunk driving on Tuesday, June 14th.

She was granted bail and ordered to appear in Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 19.

‘As people go out to enjoy the summer months, we remind motorists that consuming alcohol or drugs and then driving puts your life and the lives of others in danger,’ said PC Dave Sansum.

‘Officers throughout the county are equipped to test drivers for cannabis, cocaine, and alcohol, and specially trained officers can also test for any impairment caused by drink or other intoxicants.’ We urge everyone to do their part to keep the roads safe for everyone.’