A suspect is to appear in court charged with theft and burglary offences in Whitstable and Canterbury

The charges follow an investigation by Kent Police after officers were called to a commercial premises in the town’s High Street in the early hours of Wednesday 16 November 2022.

On arrival, patrols saw the property had been broken into.

Jayden Holman, 20, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday 17 November 2022 with burglary with intent to steal from a commercial premises in Whitstable High Street on Wednesday 16 November; burglary of alcohol and cash from a commercial premises in Sea Wall, Whitstable on Sunday 13 November. He was also charged with attempted theft of a bicycle, going equipped for theft, and possession of a bladed article in a public place, all in Canterbury on Wednesday 9 November.

Mr Holman was remanded and due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 November.