A suspect linked to a series of offences in Swanley and who is alleged to have repeatedly fired a catapult at a pursuing police officer has been charged and remanded in custody

At around 3.45am on Sunday 20 November 2022, patrols were called to a report that a shed had been broken into in Lavender Hill. A man was identified during a search of the area and chased on foot by a constable who was assisted by two members of the public. He was eventually detained nearby and arrested.

It is alleged a catapult had been fired during the pursuit and that prior to police attendance the weapon had also been used to cause criminal damage to a property.

On Monday 21 November, Alfie Rossiter, 53, of Reeves Crescent, Swanley was charged with three counts of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, burglary and two public order offences, which included homophobic abuse aimed at a police officer.

He was also charged with several offences in connection to unrelated incidents on Friday 18 November. These include allegations he stole a television from Asda in London Road, Swanley and abused and assaulted witnesses. It is further alleged the suspect was driving whilst disqualified and took a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Rossiter appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 November and was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 20 December.

