A suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed

Police were called to a house in Longford Crescent, Bulwell, at 5.25pm last night (10 May 2023) following reports of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

The victim, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an ongoing investigation and we do believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.

“We understand an incident like this can cause concern to the community, but I want to personally reassure them that we do have a suspect in custody and have a group of detectives and officers working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“I want to ask anyone in the area at the time who may have any information to please come forward and get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 542 of 10 May 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.