Chief Inspector Matthew Smith accompanied officers from Thanet’s Local Policing Team 1 who were responding to calls received by Kent Police across the district on Tuesday 14 June 2022 as part of the National Response Policing Week of Action.

The week, which begins on Monday, June 13, recognises the professionalism and bravery of response officers, who are frequently the first on the scene of complex and challenging incidents.

Officers on patrol in Westwood Cross received a report from a member of the public that a pair of trainers had been stolen from one of the stores.

Ch Insp Smith and PC James Absolon pursued the suspect on foot, providing location updates to colleagues via radio so they knew where to go to help. The suspect was apprehended and detained in the Quantock Gardens area moments later. A pair of trainers with the tags still attached were also discovered.

A 27-year-old man from Margate was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of theft.

Enquiries revealed that he was also wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman in March 2022, and he was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill and causing grievous bodily harm.

‘It was a pleasure to go out with my officers to see how they deal with the many different calls they receive, and it is amazing to see the hard work that goes into keeping Thanet safe,’ said Ch Insp Smith.

‘Their professionalism, dedication, and energy in serving the people of the district is truly inspiring.’