A suspect was arrested after police responded to a fire at a domestic cannabis grow

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Union Street, Mansfield, at around 1.30am this morning after a fire started in the loft-space of the property.

Large numbers of cannabis plants were later found in the loft and the basement as firefighters fought to stop the flames from spreading to a neighbouring property.

Police officers attended the scene and later tracked down a suspect.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody.

Nobody was hurt and investigations are continuing.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work by officers in the early hours of the morning to locate this suspect and bring him into custody.

“We have been saying for a very long time that domestic cannabis cultivation is extremely dangerous, and this is why.

“Cannabis grows generate a huge amount of heat and typically include a maze of dangerous and bypassed electrics in close proximity to various combustible substances.

“As a result, the risk of fire is greatly increased. So, if you suspect the property next door to you is being used in this way it is imperative that you contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101quoting incident 28 of 30 December 2022.