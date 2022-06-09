The incident occurred around 3.10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Crow Lane.

A man in his twenties is said to have been assaulted and sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Blue Boar Lane and treated by paramedics. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he is still in stable condition.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, June 8th.

Michael Omola, of Acres Green Close, Chatham, was later charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 9.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Kent Police at 01634 792209 and quote reference 46/106974/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.