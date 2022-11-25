Friday, November 25, 2022
A suspected burglar arrested within 30 minutes of a break-in on the Isle of Sheppey has now been charged

The man was detained after patrols attended an address in Leysdown Road, Sheerness, where entry had been forced and a car stolen. The burglary was reported to Kent Police at 12.11pm on Wednesday 23 November 2022. Patrols attended and identified the suspect walking close to the scene. The stolen car was recovered nearby.

Peter Behun, 46, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with burglary, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while over the legal alcohol limit, and criminal damage in relation to allegations he spat in a police vehicle. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 November.

