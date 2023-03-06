Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

A suspected burglar has appeared in court after two businesses were targeted in Medway.

In the early hours of 17 January 2023, staff at a restaurant in Will Adams Way, Gillingham reported the premises had been broken into.

Three days later, Kent Police was notified that a quantity of cash had been stolen after a second restaurant was burgled overnight in Roman Way, Strood.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad led to the arrest of Lee Hutton, of Montgomery Close, Gravesend on Thursday 2 March.

On the following day he was charged with two burglaries. He was also charged with a count of making off without payment at a petrol station in Gravesend on 19 January.

Mr Hutton, aged 37, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on 31 March.

