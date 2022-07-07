Kent Police received a report on Saturday, June 25, 2022, that a charity shop in Pelham Road South had been targeted and a large sum of money had been stolen.

Another burglary was reported two days later at a takeaway restaurant in The Hill, where cash was stolen from the till.

Patrols responded to a call from a member of the public around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, stating that two men were attempting to gain entry to a business on Rochester High Street.

Officers searched an alleyway where the men were last seen, and a suspect was located and arrested after one of the constables jumped over a wall.

Patrick Downey, of Greenhill Road, Gravesend, was charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary later that day.

On Wednesday, July 6, the 35-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on July 27.