A suspected burglar has been arrested following the quick actions of officers called to an alarm sounding in Whitstable

Kent Police was called to a commercial premises in the town’s High Street at around 12.50am on Wednesday 16 November 2022. On arrival, patrols saw damage had been caused to a door and a window and so they secured the premises before searching inside and finding it had been ransacked. A person was then detained by officers from Canterbury’s Local Policing Team. A quantity of prescription medication suspected stolen was also recovered. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody while enquiries continue.