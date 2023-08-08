A suspected burglar has been caught with a carrier bag of bottled spirits after a break-in at a Nottingham pub

The incident happened on Monday 7 July just after 2am at The Rose pub in Moor Road in Bilborough.

Entry has been gained by smashing a window where a number of bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar area.

Officers were deployed when a man matching the description of the suspected burglar was seen walking towards Wyrale Drive.

As police approached, the suspect made his way into an alleyway before being detained by officers.

The 41-year-old was also wanted for a burglary on July 27 and harassment on August 3.

In his possession was a carrier bag containing three bottles of sambuca, three bottles of whiskey and a bottle of rum.

He was arrested for all three offences.

He was also searched where a screwdriver was found in his coat pocket. He was then further arrested for going equipped to steal.

Neighbourhood Inspector Gordon Fenwick said: “This was a good result by officers who spotted a man matching the description of the person seen breaking into a Nottingham pub.

“Not only did we arrest him for this burglary but also arrested him for going equipped to steal and two further offences.

“Burglary is a priority for the force as we know the impact it has on victims.”