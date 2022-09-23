ADVERTISEMENT

Kent Police was alerted to the burglary at around midnight on Wednesday 21 September 2022. Two men were seen attempting to break into a cash machine next to the shop before the shop was then targeted. The front door was damaged and a number of cigarettes were among the items which have been reported stolen.

Officers attended the area and located a vehicle, which reportedly failed to stop and was pursued along the A249 Sheppey Way towards Iwade. It eventually came to a stop in Ledger Close, Sittingbourne where a man was arrested. The van was identified as a stolen vehicle and officers found a quantity of suspected stolen cigarettes inside.

Mark Steed-Shadbolt, 31, of Latona Road in Peckham, London, has been charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 September 2022.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate a second suspect. He is described as a white male who was wearing a black Adidas hooded top. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/184590/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org