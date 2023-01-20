A suspected burglar has been charged following the theft of jewellery from a Hildenborough home

A house in Riding Lane was targeted while the owner was away between November 20th and 22nd, 2022.

When they returned, the victim called the police to report that a large amount of jewellery had been stolen during an unruly search of the premises.

Gavin Prentice was arrested at his home address on Thursday, January 19, 2023, following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

Mr Prentice, of Carterhatch Road, Enfield, Greater London, was charged with burglary later that day.

The 28-year-old appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a later date.