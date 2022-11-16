A suspected burglar linked to multiple offences in Kent and other parts of the country has been arrested following a police operation to locate a car he had been driving

The BMW was tracked down by proactive patrols on Tuesday 15 November 2022, after it was identified in the Swanley area and pursued. The vehicle was successfully intercepted and brought to a stop in Wested Lane, at around 1.20pm.

Several items were recovered from inside the BMW, believed to have been stolen the day before during a burglary near Sevenoaks. It is also alleged that when the driver was detained, he was wearing a pair of trainers reported stolen from the same address.

Aged 26 and from Ilford, Essex, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody for offences including burglary, robbery, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. The allegations are also in connection with crimes in London and Hertfordshire.