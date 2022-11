Kent Police was called to a report that someone was attempting to break into a shop in Hampton Pier Avenue at 2.30am on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

The offender left the scene before anything was stolen from the store and Police Dog Boris and his handler arrived shortly afterwards.

PD Boris then traced a scent to a nearby flat, where a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The suspect remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.